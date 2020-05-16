Kalki Koechlin Shares Sappho's New Pic; Fans Are In Love With Her 'Starry Night' Diaper

Kalki Koechlin welcomed a baby girl back in February and often shares her pictures on her social media. The actress took to her social media on May 15 and shared a picture of baby Sappho lying down on her baby mattress.

Kalki Koechlin shares Sappho's new picture, fans love her starry-night diaper

The baby looks totally adorable in the picture while Kalki Koechlin's dog Kiara is lying down in the background on a cushion. What caught the attention of the fans is Saphho's 'starry-night' diaper. Taking a comic approach in her caption, Kalki wrote, "Who's floor is it anyway?

#sharingterritories

#Sappho

#Kiara". [sic]

ALSO READ | Kalki Koechlin Shares Notes From Her Pregnancy Diary; Posts Throwback With Her Baby Bump

Amazed with the baby's diaper, fans flooded the comments section with praises on how much they loved it. One user wrote, "His pants are inspired by the ”Starry Nights” painting of Van Gogh...so cool â¤ï¸". Another wrote, "Those " Vincent Van Gogh " panties. I am loving it ♥ï¸", while one more user wrote, "Vincent Van Gogh Stary Night Nappy ðŸ¤©ðŸ˜†".

ALSO READ | Kalki Koechlin's Innovative 'Social Distance Games' In Times Of COVID Get A Huge Thumb-up

Fans continued to be amazed by it as the comments section continued to buzz with a fascination for it. One user wrote, "Van Gogh on a diaper? Fancy!". Admiring Kalki Koechlin for the diaper, another user wrote, "A starry night nappy!!! That's pretty intellectualðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚". One more user took to the comments and wrote, "Van Gogh diaper. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ˜‚".

When Kalki Koechlin welcomed her baby girl, she took to her social media to share a picture of Sappho's footprints on a paper. Penning down an emotional note with it, the actor wrote, "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some spaceðŸŒ¬ï¸ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal".

She further added, "And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry,

A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say

It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC".

ALSO READ | Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha And Other Celebs Talk About Gender Parity, Amid Lockdown

ALSO READ | Kalki Koechlin Crooning Bengali Lullaby To Sappho Is Cuteness Overloaded, Celebs Awestruck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.