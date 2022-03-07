Queen is considered among the most popular films in Hindi cinema over the past few years. But did you know that the film would have perhaps not released at all?

That's what the lead actor Kangana Ranaut thought so. The National Award-winner also wanted to do the film more for the money than anything.

However, the film eventually released and went on to become a widely talked-about film over the years.

When Kangana Ranaut said she believed Queen would not release

When Queen had completed seven years in 2021, Kangana, who used to be on Twitter then, had tweeted about it. She said that it was only after a 'decade long struggle' she was told that she was 'too good an actor' to be the leading lady in the film industry. She shared that her curly hair and 'vulnerable voice' had made it 'worse' during her struggle.

It was during this time, she said, that she had signed Queen, for the money, intending to go to film school in New York with that funds.

The Manikarnika star added that she studied screenwriting and even directed a small film in California, all at the age of 24. She even claimed that a 'big agency' hired her as a director, and she 'buried' all her acting ambitions.

The artiste said that she did not have 'courage to return to India.'' She even bought a house on the outskirts of Los Angeles in Calabasas . Kangana had written that just at the time when she thought she had left India completely, Queen released and changed her life.

"Indian Cinema forever marked the birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema," she had tweeted.

She added that it was not just a film for her, but an 'explosion of everything' she deserved but 'kept away' from her for '10 long years.' The Padma Shri-winning star added that everything 'came all at once', it was 'overwhelming.'

"I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due," she had then tweeted.

Queen is one of the best movie that Bollywood has ever made. Kangana Ranaut’s performance in it is one of the best of her career so far. The movie that officially gave Kangana the title of “The Queen Of Bollywood”



7 YEARS OF QUEEN pic.twitter.com/s3q3EKJEXb — 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚🤴🏻🇮🇳ᴸᵒᶜᵏᵁᵖᵖ (@Beingrealbeing) March 7, 2021

Kangana Ranaut in Queen

Kangana Ranaut won the second National Award of her career with her performance in Queen. The plot revolved around a solo honeymoon trip of a woman to Paris, after being dumped by her fiance a day before her marriage. The story was about her self-discovery through the journey.

The film helmed by Vikas Bahl also starred Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, among others.