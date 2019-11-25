Kangana Ranaut's Estimated Net Worth And The Businesses She Is A Part Of

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is famous among her fans for her acting prowess. In her decade-long career, the actor has delivered memorable performances in movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Krissh 3, Queen, Life in a Metro, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and many more. The actor is often hailed by critics because her versatility has garnered a loyal fanbase among the movie-goers. Kangana Ranaut is also the recipient of several awards which includes three National Film Awards. She has also featured five times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Here are some interesting details about Kangana Ranaut’s net worth.

Kangana Ranaut began her Bollywood journey in 2006 thriller Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Kangana Ranaut has successfully completed more than a decade in the industry. Another online portal allegedly revealed some details about the actor’s earnings. The portal states that Kangana Ranaut charges ₹ 5-6 crores for a film. She also takes in the big bucks from modelling and brand promotions apart from acting. Kangana Ranaut has reportedly launched her own clothing line for the brand Vero Moda. The online portal also claims that the actor has a net worth of about $13 million.

What is next in store for Kangana Ranaut?

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studious. The film also features Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her struggle, triumph, and overcoming of stereotypes. The movie also portrays how important the love and support of your family is for you to be successful. Panga is scheduled to release next year.

