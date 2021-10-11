Kangana Ranaut And Nawazuddin Discuss 'Tiku Weds Sheru' At Bandra Office; Shares Pic

As actors Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are teaming up for Tiku weds Sheru, they were recently spotted together discussing their upcoming film. On Monday, October 11, Ranaut took to social media and shared a glimpse of her special guest at her Bandra office and it was none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

After Tanu Weds Manu, the actor is now working on Tiku Weds Sheru, which she is not just starring in, but also producing as a maiden venture of Ranaut's studio - Manikarnika films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the leading man. Taking to Instagram, Ranaut posted the picture wherein the actors can be seen seated on a sofa, engrossed in a conversation. “Guess who is in the house …My most favourite @nawazuddin._siddiqui. P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture…[sic]," the actress captioned the picture.

Take a look:

In July last year, Kangana's production house Manikarnika films took to their official Instagram handle and announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of Tiku Weds Sheru. “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru…. We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon[sic].”

Take a look:

Kangana calls Nawazuddin 'one of the best actors in the world'

Earlier, the Thalaivii actor lauded Nawazuddin for his nominations for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in the Netflix series, Serious Men. She took to her Instagram account on Friday to congratulate the actor on the occasion She had reshared the post by the actor and lauded him for his accomplishment. Calling him 'one of the best actors in the world', she congratulated Siddiqui. “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world,” she had written on her Instagram stories.

Currently, Ranaut is basking in the success of her most recent release Thalaivii, which traces the life of J Jayalalithaa right from the young age of 16 to her entry into the world of politics. She has several films in the pipeline including Tejas and Dhaakad. On the other hand, Nawazuddin was last seen in Serious Men. His other upcoming projects are Bole Chudiyan, Adbhut, and Heropanti 2.

(Image: @Kanganathalivii/Instagram)