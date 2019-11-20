The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kangana Ranaut To Tamannaah: How To Style Traditional Saree This Wedding Season

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood diva that give major fashion goals in traditional sarees. Here is how you can style traditional saree this wedding season.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

There is something really elegant about wearing traditional sarees. However, styling a traditional saree can be challenging and often confusing. Styling the traditional heirloom saree is a new fashion statement of 2019. We have seen many celebs sporting the different varieties of a traditional saree in a very unique and classic way. Here are some of our famous Bollywood celebrities that sported the traditional saree with elegance.

1: Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana is often seen sporting different types of sarees in a very unique and bold style. She was recently seen sporting a traditional Banarsi golden saree for her brother's engagement. She opted for a statement choker neckpiece and bold red lips with sleek mid-parted hairdo. She also went for a similar fabric blouse in blush pink colour and completed her look with Juttis

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut In A Retro Style, But With A Twist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

2: Deepika Padukone:

Deepika opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble for her first wedding anniversary. She also opted for a red Banarsi saree with a similar colour blouse. She went for temple jewellery with the look and signature Deepika Padukone hairdo and makeup. 

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia, The Baahubali Actor, Looks Sassy In Silver Ombre Dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

3: Kajol:

Kajol opted for a pink zari gotta work saree paired with emerald green zari Panna work bandhani blouse. She went for a chunky neckpiece and a traditional potli bag. The actor let the ensemble take the centre stage as each element in the ensemble complemented the other very well. 

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda: Best Traditional Looks Of The Housefull 4 Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

4: Tamannaah Bhatia:

The actor created a buzz on the Internet with her stunning hot-pink saree. Tamannaah opted for a silk brocade saree with motifs and meenakari work. She completed her look with a low bun and gold Kundan neckpiece and a pair of chandelier earrings. She added a more authentic Indian touch with a gajra on her bun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on

Also Read | From Sonam Kapoor To Sonakshi Sinha, Actors Pull Off The Statement Jacket With Saree Look

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG