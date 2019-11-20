Kangana Ranaut To Tamannaah: How To Style Traditional Saree This Wedding Season

There is something really elegant about wearing traditional sarees. However, styling a traditional saree can be challenging and often confusing. Styling the traditional heirloom saree is a new fashion statement of 2019. We have seen many celebs sporting the different varieties of a traditional saree in a very unique and classic way. Here are some of our famous Bollywood celebrities that sported the traditional saree with elegance.

1: Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana is often seen sporting different types of sarees in a very unique and bold style. She was recently seen sporting a traditional Banarsi golden saree for her brother's engagement. She opted for a statement choker neckpiece and bold red lips with sleek mid-parted hairdo. She also went for a similar fabric blouse in blush pink colour and completed her look with Juttis.

2: Deepika Padukone:

Deepika opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble for her first wedding anniversary. She also opted for a red Banarsi saree with a similar colour blouse. She went for temple jewellery with the look and signature Deepika Padukone hairdo and makeup.

3: Kajol:

Kajol opted for a pink zari gotta work saree paired with emerald green zari Panna work bandhani blouse. She went for a chunky neckpiece and a traditional potli bag. The actor let the ensemble take the centre stage as each element in the ensemble complemented the other very well.

4: Tamannaah Bhatia:

The actor created a buzz on the Internet with her stunning hot-pink saree. Tamannaah opted for a silk brocade saree with motifs and meenakari work. She completed her look with a low bun and gold Kundan neckpiece and a pair of chandelier earrings. She added a more authentic Indian touch with a gajra on her bun.

