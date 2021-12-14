Kangana Ranaut At Ankita Lokhande's Wedding Bash 'discussed Planet Size Diamond Ring'

In this wedding season after Vicky-Katrina's union, the industry is ready to witness one more big-fat wedding in line. Actress Ankita Lokhande is all set for her wedding with Vicky Jain and the couple have their pre-wedding festivities going on and recently they organised their sangeet ceremony which was graced by Bollywood's Queen, Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut increasing the glam quotient in Ankita Lokhande's wedding:

Sharing a glimpse from the wedding Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared several glimpses from the grand night with her fans. The actress was seen hugging Kangana and also posing with the soon to-be-couple, Ankita and Vicky. She also called them the ‘most gorgeous couple’.

Take a look at Kangana's story :

In another picture, she shared a glimpse of Vicky Jain and Ankita and wrote "bahut badhaiyaan aur duniya ki sari khushiyaan tum dono ke liye" (many many congratulations and I wish all the happiness of the world for you guys), following which in the next story Ankita and Kangana are seen having deep conversations with each other which Kangana captioned as, “@lokhandeankita will always have my heart (purple heart emoji) love you girl (purple heart emoji)”, and she jockingly wrote, “Yes, of course, we discussed her planet size diamond ring”.Here take a look:

Ankita Lokhande was earlier seen sharing a photograph from her engagement ceremony where she was seen flaunting her big diamond ring. Taking down to the details of the ring it had a huge diamond rock with small diamonds covering it from all sides, which made it look more beautiful and royal.

Kangana was seen sharing screen space along with Ankita in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and the duo since then, have been sharing a good bond. Both Ankita and The Thalaivii actress Kangana looked drop-dead gorgeous in their respective shimmery outfits on the sangeet night and Kangana with her presence indeed raised the glamour quotient.

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain today i.e on December 14. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies, which includes their Haldi, mehndi and engagement ceremonies were held a few days back. They have recently, organised a grand sangeet ceremony for their guests. Like all of their other ceremonies, this too was a lavish affair and both the couple's have been in the news ever since their wedding was announced.

Image:KANGANARANAUT_LOKHANDEANKITA/INSTAGRAM