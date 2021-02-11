Kangana Ranaut Calls For Ban On Twitter In India, Pens Message For PM Modi

Amid the ongoing Twitter row over blocking of accounts, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday conveyed a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via her Twitter handle and asserted that he shouldn't 'forgive' the micro-blogging platform.

Giving great warrior Prithviraj Chauhan's reference, Kangana said, "Don't commit the same mistake as he did — forgiveness. No matter how apology they (Twitter) seek, don't forgive them." Kangana also claimed that Twitter 'conspired for a civil war in India' and ended the tweet with a hashtag 'Ban Twitter In India'.

India on Thursday warned social media platforms of strict action for failure to crack down on inflammatory content, saying they have to fully comply with the country's law. Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that while social media platforms have their own self-regulatory mechanism to check and evaluate inflammatory content, that does not mean they will not follow the Indian rules. "This will not work here," he said.

Honourable Prime Minister ji jo galti Great warrior Prithaviraj Chauhan ji ne ki thi woh bilkul mat karna .... uss galti ka naam tha maafi...@Twitter kitni bhi maafi mange bilkul maaf mat karna. They conspired for a civil war in India. #BanTwitterInIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 11, 2021

Agree, these first world country people and their societies or political issues are very different than ours, our pseudo elite minority identifies with them and social media only echos of first world problems.We must make them more accessible to us Indians and our issues #kooapp https://t.co/OM7kxx0iaF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

On Wednesday, the Centre pulled up Twitter over the delay in obeying its order to remove tweets and hashtags related to 'farmer genocide' and Khalistan sympathizers. In a virtual meeting with the company's Vice President Global Public Policy Monique Meche and Vice President Legal Jim Baker, the IT Ministry Secretary asserted that India values freedom and criticism, but it is subject to reasonable restrictions as mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

Expressing strong displeasure at the fact that the company allowed the content with the hashtag referring to 'farmer genocide' to continue despite the Centre's issuance of an emergency order, he conveyed that Twitter had chosen to side with people seeking to provoke disturbance to public order.

Moreover, he called upon Twitter to take strong action against well-coordinated campaigns against India on its platform as elaborated in the toolkit shared by environmental activist Greta Thunberg. As per sources, the Union government made it clear that there cannot be any compromise on blocking 257 objectionable handles. On its part, the Twitter representatives affirmed their commitment to abiding by Indian laws.

