Kangana Ranaut Can't Wait For 'new Addition To Family' After 'remarkable' Glimpse At Home

Amid her work schedule, Kangana Ranaut is known to open up on herbond with nature. Her views on nature often come though in her poems, and a pleasant sight for the actor at her Mumbai home once again brought this to the fore. The view of a sparrow nest at her home garden made her excited for the ‘new addition’ to her family.

Kangana Ranaut on sparrow nest view from home

Kangana posted a snap of a ‘little sparrow nest’ in her garden between the flowers. The 34-year-old termed it as the ‘most remarkable work of engineering’ and that she was stunned with the ‘longing for another life, compassion and motherhood.' Using hashtags like 'Mumbai', 'Lockdown' and 'Nature', she expressed her excitement for the birth of the offspring from the nest.

A little sparrow nest in my garden.... most remarkable work of engineering, longing for another life, compassion and motherhood, stunned. Can’t wait for this new addition to my family #Mumbai #Lockdown #Nature pic.twitter.com/yA4fpDzIbF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

As a netizen asked if she missed her hometown Manali, and the mountains, the Tanu Weds Manu star stated that she was working on a project, her production for a streaming service and that she was busy in 'creating a bubble' and 'full proof filming plan.' Stating that she did not plan to go to Himachal Pradesh, she stated that she had trained herself to not miss anyone or anything, as she loved to ‘enjoy bird in hand and not focus on the bird in the bush.’

I am working on a project here, which I am producing for a streaming service, so trying to create a bubble and a full proof filming plan,as of now no plans for HP,I don’t miss anything or anyone,I have trained my brain to enjoy bird in hand and not focus on the bird in the bushðŸ™‚ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, among the other projects in Kangana's kitty are Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas. Thalaivi was gearing up for release this month but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wave. She recently completed a schedule of Tejas in Rajasthan and of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.