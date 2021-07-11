Kangana Ranaut, Divyenndu Share Thoughts On Uttar Pradesh Population Control Policy

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Population Control Policy has found support from some celebrities in the film industry. Kangana Ranaut and Divyenndu were among those who reacted to the bill and gave their thumbs up.

Kangana Ranaut, Divyenndu back population control policy

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a news report of the UP State Law Commission releasing the first draft of the UP Population Control Bill, that sought comments from the public within 10 days. The Tanu Weds Manu actor posted a thumbs-up emoji to the report on her Instagram stories.

One of the new rules in the policy is to provide government-related schemes and benefits to those couples who have one child or two children, while those with more than two couples won’t be eligible for such benefits.

Divyyendu, who is known for his UP-based web series Mirzapur, reacted to this aspect of the law and termed it as a ‘good step forward.’ The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor stated that it was high time that the population must be kept in check. Stating that it was the 'root cause of all problems,' he mentioned the decades-old family planning slogan ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do’ that urged people to have two children at the most.

UP govts. 2 children policy is a good step forward. 👍🏼



It’s high time,we must keep our population in check. It’s a root cause of lot of problems.



The good old ‘Hum do Humare do’ — divyenndu (@divyenndu) July 11, 2021

UP Population Control Policy

As per the UP Population Control Policy, government employees that follow the two-child policy stand to receive benefits like two additional increments during their service, free health care and insurance coverage to the spouse, rebate on charges for utilities such as electricity, water and house tax, among other benefits.

The government employees who follow the one-child policy will be eligible for additional free health care and insurance coverage to the child till he/she turns 20. The child will also get preference in educational institutes, government jobs and free education up to graduation level.

Not just government, even others who follow the one-child and two-child policy will get benefits on electricity and water bills, house tax and home loans.

“If somebody doesn’t follow this policy, they won’t be eligible for such schemes. The ration card will be restricted to four units. They will not to able to apply for government jobs and if they are already government employees, then they won’t get a promotion," said Aditya Nath Mittal, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman.

“If a person voluntarily keeps the number of his family members limited, they will be eligible for government schemes. We are planning to present the Bill to the government by the second week of August," added Mittal.

The population control policy has been launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

On the occasion of World Population Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 pic.twitter.com/zda4VNWc0G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.