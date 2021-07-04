Kangana Ranaut Enjoys 'Hungarian Summer' In Style Amid Action-packed 'Dhaakad' Shoot

Kangana Ranaut an Indian actress and filmmaker recently took it to her social media amidst the shooting of an intense action film Dhaakaad, but the actor is taking out some time for herself. Though she is expected to shoot for high-octane sequences, the movie's lead star seems to be enjoying in Hungary as well. The Tanu Weds Manu star gave a glimpse of the 'Hungarian Summer' in Budapest.

Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of Hungarian Summer

Kangana posted a snap where she is seen enjoying the sunny weather in the European nation. The actor looked stylish in a floral sleeveless dress, sunglasses, and a pink bag as she enjoyed the view.

After controversies surrounding the renewal of her passport, Kangana had departed for Budapest on July 1. She was then welcomed with a cake and then had written, “Lovely to be here with you all."

The 34-year-old actor plays the role of Agent Agni in the movie and will be seen with all guns blazing in a Lara Croft-esque role.

The first schedule of the movie was shot in Madhya Pradesh at the start of the year 2021. The movie is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Kangana Ranuat on professional front

Kangana Ranaut an Indian actress and filmmaker is the recipient of several awards, including the Padma Shri, four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She has featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Kangana will soon be seen in the movie Thalaivi where she plays the role of former late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The movie which was earlier scheduled for release in April,2021 has been delayed due to the shutting down of theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is expected to release upon the lifting of restrictions across states.

Among other films in her kitty include Tejas, Tiku Weds Sheru and her own directorial, Emergency.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.