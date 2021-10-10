Kangana Ranaut Extends B'day Wishes To 'godmother' Rekha, Calls Her 'epitome Of Grace'

Veteran actor and ravishing beauty Rekha turned a year older on October 10. The actor who has shown her versatility with films like Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, Umrao Jaan, and more, received adorable birthday wishes from actor Kangana Ranaut. The Thalaivii actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a memorable throwback picture with the iconic star and called Rekha her ‘godmother.’

In the throwback picture, Rekha was seen clad in an orange silk saree while Kangana was seen complimenting the actor with her graceful saree attire. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Godmother Rekha Ji…The epitome of grace, elegance, and beauty.” According to various media reports, the throwback picture is from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception where Kangana had joined Rekha to pose for photographs.

While Kangana calls Rekha her ‘Godmother’, the latter has too in the past expressed her fondness for Kangana. During the Marathi Taraka Awards, Rekha made a revelation and said that if she had a daughter, she would have been like Kangana. Kangana had presented Rekha with a special award at the event after which, Rekha had showered her with praises in her acceptance speech. Rekha even reportedly called her real-life Jhansi ki Rani before the release of Kangana's film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Meanwhile, apart from her prowess in acting, Rekha Rekha is also noted for her aloofness in real life, but she always gives it her all on screen. The mystery woman became a symbol of beauty, passion, and suspense. The actor started her career as a child actress in Telugu films Inti Guttu (1958) and Rangula Ratnam (1966). Her first film as a lead happened with the Kannada movie Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 (1969). Her Hindi debut with Sawan Bhadon (1970) established her as a rising star.

On the other hand, Kangana recently wrapped the shootings schedule of her upcoming film Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an air force pilot. On the other hand, she is still basking in the success of her latest release Thalaivii where she played the role of former late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

