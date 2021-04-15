Kangana Ranaut extends heartfelt wishes on Puthandu, shares a glimpse from Thalaivi

On the auspicious occasion of Puthandu, Tamil Nadu New Year that was celebrated on April 14, actress Kangana Ranaut extended her wishes to her fans with a video from the upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress who will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, took to Twitter and shared a glimpse from the forthcoming film and wrote about ‘spreading love’ and getting together to celebrate the day.

Kangana Ranaut's wishes on Tamil New Year

The video showed several sequences of the actress as J Jayalalithaa ruling with power along with her mentor MGR which is played by actor Arvind Swami in the film. The video hailed the noble and humanitarian work done by Jayalalithaa during her time as the Chief Minister, starting from her governance to distributing food among the needy, the clip described it all. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Let this Puthandu mark a new beginning of happiness and joy in your life! A Happy Tamil New Year from team #Thalaivi to everyone!”

On Puthandu, Tamilians across the world wear new clothes and the younger people visit elders to seek their blessings. Apart from visiting the elders, people also worship the deities in their houses. A traditional dish called Mangai-pachadi is symbolic of Puthandu.

Meanwhile, amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, the makers of Thalaivi, have postponed the release of the film. The makers released a statement and wrote that even though the film was ready to hit the theatres on April 23, they have to postpone keeping the current health situation in mind.

Read statement —

Dear Audience,We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for the Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions, and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support.

(Image credit: TeamKangana/ Twitter)