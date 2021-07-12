Kangana Ranaut Gives A Glimpse Of Her Fiery 'Agent Agni' Character From 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her film Dhaakad in Budapest. She had shared a glimpse of her look as intriguing and fiery Agent Agni on social media on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a picture on her stories in which she could be seen getting into the character. She captioned the post with "Making of the most vicious of them all 'Agent Agni' with my dream team."

In the picture, she can be seen getting her hair done as she transforms into the vicious character.

Dhaakad is speculated to be a world-class spy thriller. The movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer named 'Agent Agni' in the movie. The film's first schedule was successfully shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film is based on the graves issue of child trafficking and crimes against women. Actors Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also be seen alongside the actress in pivotal roles.

A few days earlier, the actor had shared another snippet from her preparation for the movie wherein she could be seen raising the fitness quotient and captioned it "Dhaakad level fitness".

More about Kangana's upcoming projects

Kangana, who made her acting debut in 2006 with a leading role in the thriller Gangster, will also be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Her other upcoming projects include Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and the much-speculated Emergency. Emergency would be based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Recipient of four National Film Awards, the actress starred in successful blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Life in a... Metro, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Queen, Krrish 3, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Fashion, Gangster and Woh Lamhe among others.

