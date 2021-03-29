Kangana Ranaut Gives Glimpse Of 'working Holi', Poses With Her 'Tejas' Squad

After receiving a traditional welcome in Jaisalmer to resume shooting for Tejas, actress Kangana Ranaut will have a working Holi this year. The actress recently took to Twitter and gave a glimpse of the celebrations. Kangana shared a picture with her film Tejas' 'Squad' while explaining how she is juggling work and celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut's working holi celebrations

Looking beautiful in a green suit with colours on her face, the actress in the picture can be seen posing with her team while sitting on a staircase. While extending her wishes on the special day, the actress explained how she is dwelling into the festive fervor despite working on the festivity. She started the caption with a Holi song from the film Sholay and wrote, "We are having a working Holi here in Jaisalmer but nothing can stop us from having pre-Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad #Tejas #HappyHoli”.

Apart from this, the actress who will begin with the promotions of her upcoming political drama Thalaivi, shared a video on the micro-blogging site while explaining the recent campaign that has been launched by the makers of the film. Kangana who will step into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa spoke lengths about the late politician and her governance. Kangana said, " Thank you so much for the love that you all showed towards the trailer of the film. We all know that Jaya maa sacrificed her entire life for the betterment of the people. She became a superstar, got that attention from the people, and made a place in the hearts of her fans. Later she was also given the title of a "revolutionary leader" by the people."



Adding she said, "Keeping in mind these qualities of Jayalalithaa our team has decided to launch an exciting campaign where the people will be levied with the responsibility to decide the way the makers will promote the film. It's a request to all to partici[pate in the campaign with hashtag #VoteforThalaivi and decide the promotions of the film."

The trailer of Thalaivi was released on Kangana's birthday on March 23 and fans have been showering their love on the spectacular acting of the actress in the titular role. The Thalaivi trailer gives an apt look at the life of the woman who changed the politics of Tamil Nadu with her firm stand. Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.]

(Image credit: Instagram)