Kangana Ranaut Hails India's Milestone Of Administering More Than 1 Crore COVID Vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is currently at a rapid pace. With an abundance of vaccination doses, a huge number of citizens are getting jabbed every day. As per a report by ANI, on Friday, August 27, the country crossed the milestone of administering 1 crore COVID vaccines in a single day. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut praised the milestone via Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates as India crosses COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut hailed India for registering more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination. The actor was proud to be a citizen of India as she mentioned how the country does not rejoice someone others' doom. She wrote, "Whole world especially America shamed and bullied us during second wave crisis, today America has turned in to a massive graveyard, most infected in the world far worse than our second wave," in the story. She further wrote, "Remember we don't rejoice your doom... and that's why look at us." The actor then added a series of Indian tricolour emojis.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming ventures

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actor and filmmakers reportedly did not agree to the film's OTT release despite a record offer. Earlier this week, the Manikarnika actor announced the film's release date. In an Instagram post, she shared the official poster of the film and wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September!." Thalaivi faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other than Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut also has several projects in her pipeline. Earlier this month, she wrapped up the shoot of Dhaakad. The actor recently began shooting for her upcoming film Tejas. She was seen wearing an Indian Air force uniform in her recent post about the film. Sharing the post, Kangana wrote, "On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today … Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team."

IMAGE: PTI