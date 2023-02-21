Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praise On Kartik Aaryan, Calls Him 'self-made Actor'

Kangana Ranaut recently hosted a #AskKangana session on Twitter on Tuesday, February 20. She wrote, "Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now. Let’s go …#askkangana." In one of the interactions, a netizen asked, "Something about Kartik Aaryan you admire?"

Kangana replied, "Kartik is self-made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool (okay sign emoji)."

Check out the tweet here:

Kartik is self made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool 👌 https://t.co/5reGeVH8YU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

This is not the first time Kangana has expressed her admiration towards the Shehzada actor.

Earlier, at a trailer launch event of Dhakkad, Kangana stated she’s proud and very fond of Kartik. Responding to the comment, the actor had said, "I am really happy unhone aise kiya (she did like this). I watched that bit from her press conference where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who’s so good at her craft."

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Sameer Vidwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. While, Kangana recently wrapped up the filming for Emergency. She will be seen portraying India's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on October 20 of this year.

Additionally, the actress is currently filming Chandramukhi 2, her third Tamil-language feature. She has already completed filming the movie's climax and is currently in Hyderabad for the remainder of the schedule.