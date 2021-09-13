Kangana Ranaut Jokes About Not Wanting Sister In Her Life Anymore: 'I’ll Unfollow Rangoli'

Actor Kangana Ranaut thrilled the audiences with her excellent portrayal of actor and politician J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii, which hit theatres on September 10. The movie had also been making headlines owing to a long-running feud between the makers and multiplex chains regarding the movie's theatrical release. In a recent interview with RJ Raunac, the actor spoke about her conflict-ridden opinions, social media backlash, the differences in the Indian and south film industry as well as a joke that the duo played on her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Ranaut pranked her sister, telling the latter she doesn't want her in the actor's life anymore adding that she would also unfollow Rangoli if given an option to pick someone. She also spoke about the 'crab mentality' in Bollywood, with people wanting to put others down, hoping this would change. Continue reading to know more about her detailed conversation.

Kangana wants to 'unfollow' sister Rangoli Chandel

Spilling facts with RJ Raunac in the third episode of his show 13 Jawab Nahi, Thalaivii Kangana said that she would unfollow her sister on Instagram to avoid any controversy. The Queen actor then called her up as a dare and told her she doesn't want Rangoli in her life anymore. Rangoli had an interesting response to it and stated she would still stay with her, as Kangana hailed her and said, "This is my sister’s spirit".

The Panga also opened up about her unfiltered opinions on various issues in the country, for which she has received several social media backlash. Kangana had also shared how the brands abandoned her, her contracts were terminated and she faced a financial loss of crores as a repercussion of her statements. Adding that her approach to life is not 'double faced' Kangana stated that she has only one identity, both privately and in front of the public.

While drawing comparisons between Bollywood and the South Film industry, Kangana stressed that the lack of unity in the former. She added that there are several jealous people with a crab mentality, focusing to put others down. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor hoped this mentality would change soon.

On the other hand, the actor's latest flick received a slow start and managed to earn close to Rs 5 crores over the course of its three-day run at the box office. Factors like Maharashtra and Kerala governments are not opening theatres and few multiplexes not premiering the film's Hindi version due to a short window between the theatrical and OTT release could've contributed to the low collections.

