Kangana Ranaut Lauds 'KGF: Chapter 2' Starrer Yash, Compares Him With Amitabh Bachchan

The much-awaited Yash starrer film KGF Chapter 2 hit the big screens on April 14. Helmed by Prashant Neel, the second instalment features the addition of new characters essayed by seasoned actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Now, just days after the film's premiere, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to praise Yash for his fierce portrayal of gangster Rocky in KGF Chapter 2.

Kangana Ranaut lauds Yash

Sharing a still from the movie, Kangana compared Yash with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. According to her, Yash has now become the new 'Angry young man' of India, a title that was given to Amitabh Bachchan back in the 1970s. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "@thenameisyash is the Angry young man India was missing for many decades. He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies...wonderful." Take a look at the story below:

The Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and was released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam. The second instalment of the two-part series unveils how Yash frees all the slaves from the heinous reigning empire of malicious people who keeps them trapped.

After the assassination of Garuda, the main antagonist in the first movie, Rocky is pitted against a menacing Sanjay Dutt's Adheera. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon who is playing the role of Prime Minister in the movie also aims at stopping Rocky's rule. What happens to the gold smugglers and their empire, what happens to Rocky’s quest of becoming the richest person in the whole world, and how will Rocky emerge victoriously, are questions that are answered in the second instalment of the movie.

While the movie is already setting new records from the first day of its release in the post-pandemic era. According to the movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 crossed the Rs 400Cr worldwide mark in just three days of its release and is now stepping towards surpassing the Rs 500 Cr mark on its fourth day. The analyst further revealed how the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 53.95 cr on day 1, Rs 46.79 cr on day 2, and Rs 42.90 cr on day three making it a total of Rs 143.64 cr in India.

#KGFChapter2 All India Hindi Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 53.95 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 46.79 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.90 cr

Total - ₹ 143.64 cr



FIRST ever movie in Hindi to achieve this number in first 3 days.#Yash creates HISTORY. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

#KGFChapter2 CROSSES ₹400 cr mark in just 3 days.



All set to STORM past ₹500 cr today.#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@thenameisyash