Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Lauds 'KGF: Chapter 2' Starrer Yash, Compares Him With Amitabh Bachchan

Just days after the film's premiere, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to praise Yash for his fierce portrayal of gangster Rocky in KGF Chapter 2.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Kangana Ranaut

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@thenameisyash


The much-awaited Yash starrer film KGF Chapter 2 hit the big screens on April 14. Helmed by Prashant Neel, the second instalment features the addition of new characters essayed by seasoned actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Now, just days after the film's premiere, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to praise Yash for his fierce portrayal of gangster Rocky in KGF Chapter 2.

Kangana Ranaut lauds Yash

Sharing a still from the movie, Kangana compared Yash with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. According to her, Yash has now become the new 'Angry young man' of India, a title that was given to Amitabh Bachchan back in the 1970s. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "@thenameisyash is the Angry young man India was missing for many decades. He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies...wonderful." Take a look at the story below:

Kangana Ranaut

The Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and was released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam. The second instalment of the two-part series unveils how Yash frees all the slaves from the heinous reigning empire of malicious people who keeps them trapped.  

READ | Post 'KGF 2' success, Sanjay Dutt says 'no heroism in bollywood, there should be whistles'

After the assassination of Garuda, the main antagonist in the first movie, Rocky is pitted against a menacing Sanjay Dutt's Adheera. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon who is playing the role of Prime Minister in the movie also aims at stopping Rocky's rule. What happens to the gold smugglers and their empire, what happens to Rocky’s quest of becoming the richest person in the whole world, and how will Rocky emerge victoriously, are questions that are answered in the second instalment of the movie.

READ | 'KGF: Chapter 2' bowls Shehnaaz Gill over; actor shares what she loved most in action film

While the movie is already setting new records from the first day of its release in the post-pandemic era. According to the movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 crossed the Rs 400Cr worldwide mark in just three days of its release and is now stepping towards surpassing the Rs 500 Cr mark on its fourth day. The analyst further revealed how the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 53.95 cr on day 1, Rs 46.79 cr on day 2, and Rs 42.90 cr on day three making it a total of Rs 143.64 cr in India.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@thenameisyash

READ | 'KGF 2' star Yash talks about his pan-India presence; 'It's a pleasure, not a pressure'
READ | 'KGF 2': After Yash-starrer box office success, see list of highest opening Indian films
READ | KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections Day 3: Yash-starrer crosses Rs 140 Cr on 1st weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kangana Ranaut, KGF Chapter 2, Yash
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND