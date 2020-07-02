Kangana Ranaut's Never-before-seen Look Test From 'Judgemetall Hai Kya'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's team took to the official social media handle to share pictures of a look test from one of her films, Judgementall Hai Kya. The team shared that it is a never-before-seen and a rejected look test of Kangana's character from the film. They further asked the fans to comment which look of Bobby they liked the best. Take a look at the post.

Kangana Ranaut's rejected look test from Judgementall Hai Kya

In the first picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen sporting a pixie cut. She is dressed up in an oversized and striped blue and white shirt and is wearing maroon and grey coloured socks. The actor looks stern with the round-framed spectacles as she candidly poses for the camera with a cup of tea in one hand and a novel in another.

The next picture in the slide features the actor's look featured in the film. Kangana Ranaut's look from the film features her sporting a curly-haired bob. In the picture, the actor's hair is coloured in auburn and she is seen wearing a floral jacket as an overall. She is also carrying a backpack and accessorised her look with a pair of longline earrings with a circular design.

The comments section was quickly flooded by fans praising both her looks. One user wrote, "She looks Bomb in bothâ¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜". Another user wrote, "She looks beautiful in every lookðŸ˜ðŸ‘Œ". Many of her fans simply dropped down heart emojis in the comments section.

About Judgementall Hai Kya

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya hit the screens in July 2019. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film starred Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around a dubbing artist named Bobby, who suffers from childhood trauma, rents a portion of her house to Keshav and Rima. She repeatedly stalks the young couple and gets suspicious of Keshav. Things take a turn when they both get named as a suspect in a murder case.

What is on the work front for Kangana Ranaut?

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga where she essayed the role of a Kabaddi player named Jaya Nigam Sachdeva. As for her upcoming projects, she is set to star in the biopic of Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi. The actor will also be working on three other films for the year 2020, Dhaakad, Tejas, and Aparajitha Ayodhya.

