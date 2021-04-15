Kangana Ranaut Observes 9-day Navratri Fasting, Shares Some Tips With Fans

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she is observing a 9-day Navratri fast with sister Rangoli Chandel after a fan asked her to share some tips for 'Sadhana'. In 2020, Kangana had shared some tips to stay energized during Navratri fasting. She took to her Instagram handle and spoke about some breathing exercises like Shambhavi Mahamudra, Surya Kriya, Kapal Bhati, Bhastrika among others.

The user told Kangana that she's been following her last year's videos and Rangoli's suggestion of chanting Devi Mantra during Navratri but she wanted some tips for Sadhana this time and wondered if they are fasting this year too. Replying to her, Kangana wrote, "Yes we are both fasting, individually though, she is in Himachal and I am here in Mumbai. It’s much easier to fast together Rangoli makes nice fruit salads and Navratri potatoes and nachni snacks. About Sadhana, focus on breathing exercises, mantras and meditation, should help." [sic]

Yes we are both fasting, individually though, she is in Himachal and I am here in Mumbai. It’s much easier to fast together Rangoli makes nice fruit salads and Navratri potatoes and nachni snacks. About Sadhana, focus on breathing exercises, mantras and meditation, should help ðŸ™ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 13, 2021

Happy Navratri,last time every day you have shared videos and Rangoli told me some devi mantra also to chant,I listen Those @KanganaTeam fasting this time also? Share some tips for sadhana... — Arzi (@Arzitasingh07) April 13, 2021

Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings. pic.twitter.com/HfadDOOTSy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Tejas in Rajasthan where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this, her political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 23. Kangana will also be seen in the action-thriller film Dhaakad.