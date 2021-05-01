Kangana Ranaut Officially Launches Manikarnika Films With Logo; Gives 1st Project Details

While Kangana Ranaut continues to juggle three films at the moment, she has also focused her energies on new endeavours. After setting up her restaurant in Manali a few weeks ago, the actor has kicked off another new journey, as she officially turned a producer. The first project for her banner Manikarnika Films is a 'quirky love story.'

Kangana Ranaut announces first project of banner

Kangana took to Twitter to share the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films. One could see a glimpse of a tiger, a temple and fire, along with a ‘tilak’ in the logo. The 33-year-old wrote that they were making their debut in the digital space with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru.

Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/ulaMK62m7l — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021

The title slightly resembles Tanu Weds Manu, which is among the most popular films of her career. The sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns is her highest-grossing film, as well as one that fetched her a National Award.

Kangana had launched her production house with a pooja in January 2020. However, the office in Mumbai's Bandra area landed in a huge controversy with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolishing a portion of it in September last year, citing illegalities amid her comments against the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s Thalaivi was gearing up for release last month. However, the movie has been postponed due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. She plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in the movie.

Kangana has three other projects in the pipeline. Apart from a film on Indira Gandhi, she has started shooting for the movies Dhaakad and Tejas. While she plays a hardcore action heroine in the former, she plays an Air Force pilot in the latter.