Kangana Ranaut Praises 'power Couple' Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Over Mahakaleshwar Visit

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. After the photos and videos from their spiritual visit went viral on social media, Kangana Ranaut called them 'power couple'. She also praised them for glorifying 'dharma' and promoting state tourism.

The Queen actress was all praise for the couple and said that Anushka and Virat are setting a good example. She stated that their recent visit glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation that is built on Sanatana. She also highlighted how it will increase "tourism in the temple/state and helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy."

Sharing a video from the couple's temple visit on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on the micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and overall helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both."

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar Temple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Anushka wore a blush pink saree and Virat opted for a white dhoti teamed with a white and blue doshala. In the viral photo, they prayed with folded hands and spent some time inside the temple premises along with the other devotees.

Most beautiful video on internet today of virat kohli pic.twitter.com/BIathN2YIV — leishaa ✨ (@katyxkohli17) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli is the richest cricketer in the world , most successful too and he's face of the sport yet being humble and following his religion practices with at most respect and conduct . 🙏🕉️ pic.twitter.com/AZg0Mm2ag6 — `` (@KohlifiedGal) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mahakal temple, Ujjain🧡pic.twitter.com/3GUMc0EXDd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddel_vohra) March 4, 2023

Speaking about the same, Anushka told ANI, "We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple."