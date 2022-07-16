Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Emergency' Teaser Trending On No.1; 'Taken The World By Storm'

Over the years, the kind of films and roles that actor Kangana Ranaut has delivered on the silver screen has only led to her popularity. The actor who is known for experimenting with something new with her roles was recently hailed for her first look as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Two days ago, the Panga actor dropped her first look as the late politician as she kick-started the shooting of her next highly anticipated drama Emergency. The actor, who was completely unrecognisable as the former Indian PM, will also be seen directing the upcoming project.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency teaser trends on No 1

According to various media reports, as the title suggests, the film will be all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. The emergency lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election. Starting from the storyline, prosthetics, wardrobe, and demeanour of the character, everything reminded fans of the late PM's mannerisms.

In no time, the teaser that won critical appreciation started to trend on No. 1 on YouTube. The Tanu Weds Manu star who was overwhelmed by the response of the fans quickly penned her happiness on her Instagram stories and revealed how the video has 'taken the nation by storm.' Sharing the screenshot of the YouTube channel, she wrote, "Trending non-stop on number one...Taken the nation by storm." In another story, she shared the poster of the film and wrote: "Trending on No 1."

This is not the first time that the actor has opted to play such a role. Earlier, she played the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalitha in Thalaivii and Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi which even won her a National Award. Emergency dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as Kahaani, Pink, and more. The actor's transformation has been done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski who has worked on films such as Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013), and The Batman (2022).



IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut