Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kissing Scene In Revolver Rani: Hrithik Roshan Ke Baad...

Kangana Ranaut, who often calls herself outspoken, is not afraid to address rumours or media reports about her. Recently, she was triggered by some articles highlighting negative comments and false reports. Most recently, she addressed those commenting on her kissing scene with Vir Das in the 2014 film Revolver Rani.

Kangana also addressed reports about her doing a film with Vijay Sethupathi.

She will next feature in Tejas, set for release later this year.

She is also directing her upcoming film Emergency, in which she plays Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to false reports

To address the report, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night and shared a screenshot of a media report which claimed that the actress made actor Vir Das' lips bleed during a scene in Revolver Rani. Responding to this, she quipped, "Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan, I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)?? (laughing, face with tongue, and face with hand over mouth emojis)."

(Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das starrer Revolver Rani was directed by Sai Kabir | Image: Twitter)

Kangana has not refrained from targeting Hrithik Roshan ever since they have been involved in an intense legal battle and controversy in 2016-2017. The actress claimed that she and Hrithik dated, but the latter consistently denied it, leading to a highly publicised feud and fall out. They have done films like Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013).

Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani is a satirical love story

Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das shared the screen in the crime comedy-drama film Revolver Rani (2014). The film is directed by Sai Kabir. The movie also featured actors like Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Saraswat. Set against the backdrop of politics, the film is a satirical love story.