Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Reports Suggesting Her Refusing A Role In Dhanush Film

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to the news of her rejecting a film with south superstar Dhanush. Recently, a few outlets in their articles claimed that Kangana Ranaut refused to do a film with Dhanush. The reports also suggested that it was for the south star's 50th film. However, clearing the air, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and called it fake.

Sharing a social media post by an outlet, Kangana wrote, "Fake news alert, no such film was offered to me." She further wrote, "Dhanush is my fab, can never say no to him." Check out a screenshot of her response below:

What was the report all about?

An outlet in its article mentioned that Dhanush, who is preparing for his 50th film under the banner of Sun Pictures, offered a role to Kangana Ranaut. The article further claimed that Kangana refused the offer as it was for a negative role. The report further read that Kangana didn't want to take up a negative role, while she also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

However, Kangana's response to the report has put a full stop to the whole speculation. Dhanush never offered a role to Kangana, and neither did she deny it.

About Dhanush's 50th film

Dhanush's 50th film, tentatively known as D50 is said to be a sequel to his debut film Pudhupettai. The 2006 film is a Tamil-language action film. It follows the story of a slum-dwelling student from Pudhupettai who rises to become a dreaded gangster.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Dhaakad, has quite a lot of projects in her kitty. She is waiting for the release of her film Emergency, in which she hasn't just acted but also directed it. She will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2. The actor had also announced a biopic Tejas. Another film in her kitty is The Incarnation: Sita.

