Kangana Ranaut Responds To A User Who Asked, 'Is She For Real', Recalls Mystery Man

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to pen her thoughts about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ranaut called herself a 'thinker by nature' and wrote that her 'X-ray vision penetrates every matter to its depths'.

She also wrote, "My analogies and observations are unsettling for many dimwits." A Twitter user reacted on her tweet and wrote, 'Is she for real?' to which, Kangana said that she has heard this before and took the user's reaction as a compliment.

"I have heard this before, I remember that gaze as if he suspects my mere existence once he narrowed his eyes and murmured as if to himself, ‘you are too good to be real’ ha ha Don’t think much about me you will go mad like him," she wrote. Fans wondered who Kangana is talking about as she mentioned a 'HE' in her tweet.

I am a thinker by nature and my X ray vision can’t help but penetrate every matter to it’s depths, explore it not just mentally or intellectually but also metaphysically and spiritually, my analogies and observations are unsettling for many dimwits here so I will stop now ha ha — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

I have heard this before, I remember that gaze as if he suspects my mere existence once he narrowed his eyes and murmured as if to himself,” you are too good to be real “ ha ha

Don’t think much about me you will go mad like him ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Who r u talking about????? — Rave$rant (@Raverant3) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress earlier also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the nation where he spoke about the ways the government is struggling to fight the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of many. She even thanked him for his clear ‘strategy and clarity’ on the pandemic.