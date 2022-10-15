Kangana Ranaut Resumes Dance Classes With Her 'Guruji' Who Trained Her As A Newcomer, See

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut headed to her Instagram on Saturday and dropped a picture of herself with her guru Rajendra Chaturvedi In the stories section.

The picture saw her clad in an ethnic attire as she could be seen wearing ghungroos on her feet, while her 'Guruji' simply smiled at the camera as he poses with the tabla.

Sharing the picture, Kangana revealed that she is all set to start her dance classes after many years with her 'Guruji' who trained her when she was a newcomer. "Starting dance classes after many years with my Guruji who trained me when I was a newcomer," she wrote in the caption. Reposting the picture on his Instagram stories, Rajendra Chaturvedi also wrote, "I'm happy to welcome my most dedicated, hardworking and dhakad student back. God bless.." Take a look:

Not only did Chaturvedi repost Kangana's post, but he also shared a series of pictures which saw him and the actor indulging in a fun conversation. While the Queen actor opted for a white-coloured ethnic suit with a matching dupatta, her Guru donned a printed kurta and blue trouser. "Our Bollywood queen, my Dhakad student @kanganaranaut is back... With resuming her kathak classes again.. after a long gap." Reacting to this, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Aditi Bhatia, who is also a student of Rajendra Chaturvedi, took to the comments section and wrote, "Woohoo."

A couple of days ago, Ranaut met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Manali and shared pictures from their interaction on social media. Kangana mentioned that the leader was treated to breakfast by her mother, which he really enjoyed. Captioning the first image, she wrote, "Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Mr Jairamthakur Ji met at home... his simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring".

Kangana, who was last seen in Dhakad alongside Arjun Rampal, will take on the role of late and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film stars an ensemble cast including Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and more. She also has Sita: The Incarnation in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@rajendrachaturvedi