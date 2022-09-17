Kangana Ranaut Says 'nothing Can Erase Your Legacy' While Wishing PM Modi On 72nd Birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday today, actor Kangana Ranaut looked back at the leader's prolific work in the sphere of nation-building while extending her greetings on the special day. Kangana shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories along with a powerful note and called him the ‘most powerful man on the planet.’

Kangana who is currently shooting for her next film Emergency in the National capital recently attended the inauguration ceremony of Central Vista. Someone who has always been in awe of PM Modi's vision and transparent leadership for uplifting the nation, Kangana hailed his legacy and called him an 'avatar.'

Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Modi

Kangana extended her beautiful birthday wishes to PM Modi on the special day and wrote, "Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the consciousness of this nation and beyond. You will live forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

The throwback picture that the star posted on her stories was taken in 2018 when she and lyricist Prasoon Joshi got the opportunity to meet PM Narendra Modi at a gathering in Delhi. Apart from Kangana, other stars who wished for the politician included Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Anil Kapoor among others while praying for his long life and happiness.

Kangana who was present with singer Mohit Chauhan, and TV star Shailesh Lodha at Central Vista, had then shared, "At the unveiling of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and redevelopment of central vista avenue." "Struggle of revolutionaries, be it Netaji or Savarkar had been completely denied as only one side was shown," the actor said while speaking to the media.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. The film stars Anupam Kher as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Kangana often shares glimpses from the sets of her film.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut/PTI