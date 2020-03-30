Kangana Ranaut Says Rangoli Is Like Kim Kardashian, 'sensational But Without Her Butt'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has never shied away from voicing her opinions on social media. Being Kangana's manager, Rangoli keeps her fans and followers updated with everything about the actress, and most of the time landing in controversies.

Rangoli has time and again taken digs and attacked many Bollywood celebrities on her Twitter handle. Talking about the same, Kangana in an interaction with an entertainment portal revealed that Rangoli discusses with her before putting out the tweets. She also said that Rangoli doesn't have a habit of going 'round and round' about the issue and talks to the point.

Kangana further compared Rangoli to Kim Kardashian and said that she is the most followed star on social media for 'sensationalism' and just like that, Rangoli is 'sensationalism' but doesn't have her butt.

Meanwhile, the sisters are in Manali currently amid country-wide lockdown to fight Coronavirus. Rangoli has been updating on their lockdown diaries and sharing videos of Kangana every day.

Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai 😬😬aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai 🥰

Pic courtesy Papa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/olD58jwsCV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

Coronavirus in India

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. In its updated data at 10.30 am, it said two fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of eight COVID-19 deaths so far, followed by Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2). Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each. The total number of 1,071 cases includes 49 foreigners.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic has been reported from Kerala (194) so far, followed by Maharashtra at 193. The number of cases has gone up to 80 in Karnataka, while Uttar Pradesh has reported 75 cases. The number of cases has risen to 69 in Telangana, 58 in Gujarat and 57 in Rajasthan. Delhi has reported 53 cases, while in Tamil Nadu, the number of positive cases is 50.

