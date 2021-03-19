Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'last Day' Of 'Tejas' Shoot In Bikaner

Kangana Ranaut who has been continuously been shooting for her films since the lockdown ended, took to her social media handle to share a small video from her last day at Bikaner. Ranaut is currently shooting for Tejas and is in Rajasthan after completing two weeks shoot in Delhi.

"Last day of shoot in Bikaner as I spend my last day here, want to acknowledge heart touching hospitality, love, and warmth at Narendra Bhawan. Always so delightful," Kangana captioned the short video. A few minutes later, Kangana also highlighted how 'life is nothing unless you make it a love affair with yourself.'

A few days back, Kangana shared a glimpse of her name tag on social media and left fans excited. “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love have a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand,” she tweeted while sharing the batch from her uniform. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film. It was in 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event.