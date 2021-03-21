Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse Of 'magical Duo' From Upcoming Film 'Thalaivi'

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi on Sunday released a new still featuring Arvind Swamy in the role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MGR. Kangana took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Jayalalithaa and MGR were the magical duo on screen, a couple who people could not get enough for years to come. Know their story in Thalaivi. Trailer out in 2 days." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the actor has some special plans to kickstart the promotions of the biopic based on the life of iconic actor turned leader, Jayalalithaa. On her birthday, March 23, the actor will be launching the trailer of Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic on the life and times of legend Jayalalithaa, directed by Vijay.

Arvind Swami's first look from Thalaivi

Arvind Swami in December 2020 expressed his honour of playing the role in the film while sharing his first look. Calling it a “great responsibility”, the actor wrote, “It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.”

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa’s mannerisms right, Kangana has prepped intensively for the film.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.