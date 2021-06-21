Kangana Ranaut Shares Sister Rangoli Chandel's 'inspiring Yoga Story' After Acid Attack

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut opened up on the reason behind her respect for Yoga as a discipline, sharing her sister Rangoli Chandel's recovery post her acid attack. Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut posted a photo of her sister and her family practicing Yoga and revealed the story behind Rangoli's physical and mental transformation.

"Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a road side Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years," Kangana shared.

Talking about the effect of the acid attack on her sister's mental health Kangana said, "...my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak, yes no matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped."

'Yoga is the answer to every question': Kangana

The turning point for Rangoli Chandel's reovery was when she discovered the discipline of Yoga through her sister Kangana. In her desperation, Kangana revealed that she took her sister everywhere with her, and even to her Yoga classes. "That time I was hardly 19 years old, I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision … I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes," she said.

"She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye …..Yoga is the answer to every question ( misery) you will ever have, did you give it a chance yet?" the Queen actress asked.

Read Kangana Ranaut and her sister's journey on Yoga Day 2021.

