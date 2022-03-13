The recently released movie, The Kashmir Files has been doing exemplary business at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has minted around Rs 12.5 crore within just two days of its premiere. The prediction of the numbers is equally high for Sunday as well. Amid this, actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to call out 'movie mafia' who, according to her, have maintained a 'pin-drop' silence on the film's success.

Lauding the 'exemplary business' of The Kashmir Files, Kangana wrote, "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #TheKashmirFiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary…Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year". Further, the Queen actor continued to praise the content of the film asserting how it's broken several myths in recent times.

“It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full, it’s unbelievable!!! (sic)" she added. The Manikarnika fame while taking a dig at those who haven't appreciated the film's accomplishment opined that their 'time is up'.

In another story, sharing the box office success of the film, Ranaut pointed how the makers didn't use any mode of 'cheap publicity and promotion' and yet the movie went on to shatter the box office. She concluded her message by stating, "The Kashmir Files has shattered box office, today's number will be unbelievable, much more than the entire budget of the movie itself... the conscience of India is awakening".

Featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, the plot of the movie is set against the backdrop of early 1990. The movie outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was released theatrically on Friday, March 11.

