Kangana Ranaut Starrer Chandramukhi 2 Postponed, To Clash With The Vaccine War

Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 has now been postponed, confirmed makers. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 15. However, now the Tamil horror-comedy film, also starring Raghava Lawrence will release on September 28, clashing with Vivek Agnihotri's much-awaited The Vaccine War.

2 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is Kangana Ranaut's second Tamil film.

The film is a sequel to the 2005 film starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 release pushed to a new date

On Friday, the makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 informed the filmgoers that due to technical delays, the horror-comedy film will release a week after its scheduled release date. Taking to X, the makers wrote, "Chandramukhi-2 release date has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. Vettaiyan & Chandramukhi will be back fiercer than ever. See you at the theatres with an extra special treat."

Chandramukhi-2 release date has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. Vettaiyan & Chandramukhi will be back fiercer than ever.



See you at the theatres with an extra special treat.



🎬 #PVasu

🌟 @offl_Lawrence @KanganaTeam

🎶 @mmkeeravaani

🎥… pic.twitter.com/zrJAT7psri — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 8, 2023

September 28 will also see the release of The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri's much-hyped film The Vaccine War, which is based on true stories. The film will show the struggles and hard work of the Indian scientists in finding the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic in 2020.

Previously, Prabhas starrer Salaar was scheduled for September 28 release, however, it seems like the makers of the film have decided to push the release date. An official confirmation on the same is awaited. Another Hindi film that will hit the screens on September 28 is the third installment of the popular film franchise Fukrey starring Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma among others.

What do we know about Chandramukhi 2?

Chandramukhi 2 is a Tamil-language comedy horror film written and directed by Chandramukhi (2005) and Nagavali (2010) famed filmmaker P Vasu. The Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer is a sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 also stars Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar among others in the supporting roles. The music for the film will be composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani. The film will also release in Hindi and Telugu, simultaneously.