Kangana Ranaut Unhappy At Farm Laws' Repeal; Says 'people On Street Making Laws, Not Govt'

In a massive decision, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws on Friday. The decision was a part of the leader's gesture for the protesting farmers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The news received reactions from many celebrities of the film industry.

While a majority of them applauded the decision, Kangana Ranaut was not pleased. The actor wrote that it was 'sad, shameful and absolutely unfair.' She expressed her displeasure at people, who were protesting on streets, playing a role in the creation of laws instead of an elected government taking that call.

Kangana Ranaut unhappy over PM Modi repealing farm laws

Kangana reacted to a social media post, where someone had written, 'Street power is the only power, that matters, hence proved' in the wake of the repeal of the farm laws.

'Sad, shameful and absolutely unfair... if people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation... Congratulations to all who wanted it like this," Kangana wrote on Instagram stories.

Earlier in the day, many celebrities gave their thumbs up to the decision. Some of them thanked PM Modi, others called it the 'perfect gift' on Guru Nanak Jayanti and most of them praised the spirit of the farmers in carrying on their protests for a year. Sonu Sood. Taapsee Pannu, Gul Panag, Harshdeep Kaur, Sayani Gupta, Divyenndu Sharma were among those who reacted to the news with delight.

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Farmers and government could not reach a consensus on the passing of the three laws despite multiple meetings, while farmers kept their protests on at the Delhi borders. While farmers have expressed worries that the laws will affect factors like MSP and corporatisation of the sector, the government has tried to dismiss their fears by assuring that the laws would not do so and instead would help them sell their produce directly.

PM, during his address said, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years".