Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Arnab Goswami’s Release Order, Shares Video

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to welcome Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami soon after Supreme Court granted interim bail. His release has sparked a wave of celebration across the country with people taking to the streets in numerous cities and Kangana too joined in by sharing a video from Udaipur where she is dancing at her brother Aksht's wedding.

"Yes it’s a big day for our family but just got to know ki #arnabisback So here we go ... Welcome back dear friend," Kangana wrote.

Supreme Court's decisive judgement

The Supreme Court in its hearing on Wednesday highlighted the importance of personal liberty and also sent out a message to the High Courts across the country. A two-judge bench consisting of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee was hearing Arnab's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea and demanding quashing of FIR against him by the Mumbai Police. During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud pointed out that a case of abetment cannot be made if active incitement and encouragement are not involved.

The SC asked, "If money is owed to a person, is that a case of Abetment to suicide?" Highlighting personal liberty, the top Court further asked, "Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation but is not paying up money Abetment to suicide? It will be a Travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending?"

When the lawyers at the opposite side argued, that the top court shouldn't interfere as the matter is pending in the sessions court, the SC bench said, "Technicality cannot be a ground to deny someone personal liberty. This is not a case of terrorism."

Terming that if Courts do not interfere in the case, it will be injustice, the Supreme Court bench noted, "Travelling to the path of destruction if the court does not interfere today. Whatever be his ideology, lest I don't even watch his channel but if in this case, constitutional courts do not interfere today - we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably."

The Supreme Court also came down heavily on action taken by the Maharashtra government against Arnab, as narrated by Senior advocate Harish Salve in the top court. "Our democracy is extraordinarily resilient. Governments must ignore all this. This is not the basis on which elections are fought."

