Kangana Ranaut's Parents After Watching 'Thalaivii' Predicted Actor's 5th National Award

Actor Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical drama Thalaivii. The film is based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, an actress and politician, who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Queen actor, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her parents after they watched her movie for the first time. Ranaut shared that her parents predicted yet another National Award for her performance in the upcoming film.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared her parent's photos who were all excited and smiles for the camera after watching her upcoming film Thalaivii. The actor revealed that her parents congratulated her on winning the fifth National Award after watching her performance. Kangana is already a recipient of four National Awards for her performances in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Ranaut wrote. "Mummy papa after watching the film #Thalaivii ....said congratulations on 5th National award".

Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview with Tried & Refused Productions on YouTube opened up about the challenges she faced while portraying the role of Jayalalitha in the movie. The Queen actor said, "Jayalalithaa is larger than life figure, there is no doubt about it and anyone who gets the opportunity to live up to her even on the silver screen is fortunate. But for me, there were quite a few obstacles, firstly, the makers wanted to trace Jayalalithaa's character from age 16 to 42, and when they approached me I was already 32 and just by gaining weight I couldn't look older. So I thought to myself that 'did I miss the bus?' or 'can I still do it?' and there were many doubts in me about it. But the offer was too tempting and I did not let the doubts creep into me."

The Panga actor has also been constantly urging the Maharastra Government to open the theatres so that her movie Thalaivii could release in theatres. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages and will also mark Ranaut's debut in the South Indian film industry.

(Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram)