Kangana Ranaut's Message For Her Brother On Raksha Bandhan Is Adorable; Check It Out

Raksha Bandhan is one of the prominent festivals in India. On this auspicious day, a number of celebrities take to their social media and post adorable photos with their respective brothers and sisters to mark the celebration of the bond they share as siblings. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been making the headlines recently for her stand against nepotism and bullying int he entertainment industry, has also posted a heartwarming post on Twitter along with a sweet note. Check it out below -

Kangana Ranaut's Raksha Bandhan post

#à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨ #HappyRakshaBandhan

Kangana at Rakhi celebrations with her brother today, she wrote a heartfelt note for Aksht ðŸ¥°â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/7ZxF7BP6AU — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 3, 2020

On the account of Raksha Bandhan, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and shared a photo along with her brother Aksht. The brother-sister duo can be seen posing together as Kangana holds a puja plate in her hand and Aksht can be seen giving her sister her hand with the plate. Along with the photo, Kangana shared an adorable note admiring her brother.

In the note, Kangana reminisces her childhood with her brother writing, 'When we were kids papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns and you rode my cycles'. The note furthermore encompasses the journey the duo has had from going through success and failure. It suggests that Aksht has been a supportive brother to Kangana reading 'I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me, when I challenge the system parents may scold me and create a lot of noise but i don't miss you silently stand behind them conflicted and still'.

Kangana expressed how fortunate she is to have a brother like him as he reads all the comments under her movie trailers and supports her. But, the actor also expressed her concern over him getting anxious when her films do not do well, writing that she hates it. On the other hand, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Instagram and shared a photo on account of Raksha Bandhan. Check it out below -

The Raksha Bandhan celebration in the Ranaut household had kickstarted on the previous eve itself when Kangana's brothers surprised them with a sun-down dinner. Team Kangana Ranaut recently posted a video on their Instagram where both Kangana and Rangoli Chandel can be seen getting pampered by their brothers. Check it out below -

