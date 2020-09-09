Kangana Returns To Mumbai Amid Sena Face-off LIVE UPDATES: Actor Prays En Route Chandigarh

In Manali since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, Kangana Ranaut decided to return to Mumbai on Wednesday, September 9, after Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut threatened her to not to return to the city.

09:14 IST, September 9th 2020 Kangana prays en route Kangana offered prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district en route Chandigarh from Mandi District. From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. Sister Rangoli can also be seen in the photograph.

08:24 IST, September 9th 2020 Kangana dressed in saree on her way, tests negative for COVID-19 Kangana was dressed in a light-coloured saree as she was surrounded by the security, specially provided to her by the government amid the current controversy. She has also tested negative for COVID-19 in Mandi, Dr Devender Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi District has confirmed.

08:24 IST, September 9th 2020 Kangana invokes Rani of Jhansi Kangana invoked Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the freedom fighter she had played in the film Manikarnika, as she tweeted on her way to Mumbai. She wrote, "I am being stalled from coming to Maharashtra, but I will follow the footsteps of Rani of Jhansi, and won't crumble or be afraid." रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के साहस,शौर्य और बलिदान को मैंने फ़िल्म के जरिए जिया है। दुख की बात यह है मुझे मेरे ही महाराष्ट्रा में आने से रोका जा रहा है मै रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के पद चिन्हों पर चलूँगी ना डरूंगी, ना झुकूँगी। गलत के ख़िलाफ़ मुख़र होकर आवाज़ उठाती रहूंगी, जय महाराष्ट्र, जय शिवाजी🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

08:17 IST, September 9th 2020 Kangana leaves for Mumbai, Karni Sena to escort her As actor Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai amid bitter war-of-words with Shiv Sena, Rajput Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor.

08:14 IST, September 9th 2020 Kangana returns to Mumbai In Manali since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, Kangana Ranaut finally decided to return to Mumbai on Wednesday, September 9, after Sanjay Raut threatened her to not to return to the city. The Shiv Sena leader’s comment were sparked by the actor's relentless attack against Mumbai Police in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and claim that she won’t accept the force’s protection amid sensational statements over the alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. Itself Right from asking if Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ and then accusing Shiv Sena of ‘promoting itself to Taliban’ to Raut using a cuss word against her, controversial statements have been galore. Her return comes amid the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportation pasting a ‘stop work’ notice outside her office in Mumbai’s Bandra. This is apart from a retired Mumbai Police officer sending a legal notice to her for 'defaming' the Commissoner of Police and Shiv Sena lodging a police complaint against her, seeking an FIR on ‘charges of sedition’ over the ‘PoK’ comment. Here are all the LIVE UPDATES:

