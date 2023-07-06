Kannada Director Pavan Kumar Wadeyar To Make Bollywood Debut With Awasthi Vs Awasthi

Director Pavan Kumar Wadeyar is a prominent Kannada filmmaker. He’s even won a National award for his work, and now he is set to venture into the world of Hindi cinema with a gripping legal drama.

3 things you need to know:

The Kannada director’s first film will be entirely set around a legal case.

The film is titled Awasthi Vs. Awasthi.

It features Kahaani actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Pavan Kumar’s first foray into Hindiwa cinema

Pavan’s film, Awasthi Vs. Awasthi will feature actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The actor has been featured in several Hindi projects such as the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani, Bulbbul and the web series Aranyak. The project is still largely under wraps, and not much is known about it.

Parambrata shared a teaser for the film. In the small teaser, only an old typewriter can be seen placed on a wooden table. The paper over the typewriter features the words, “Kaash Entertainment reunites with National Award Winner Pavan Kumar.” The small clip also featured the text, “Stay tuned for more updates.” See the clip here.

Pavan Kumar’s psychological thriller Lucia gave him fame

The Kannada actor started his career with Manasaare (2009), which he’d only written. After writing his second film Pancharangi (2010), he went on the write and direct the 2011 film Lifeu Ishtene. Post which he went on to produce his 2013 film Lucia, which turned out to be one of his most popular films.

(A poster for Pavan Kumar Wadeyar's U Turn featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image: pawankumarfilms/Instagram)

It was made on a budget of ₹0.50 crore and made ₹0.95 crore during its box office run. However, its satellite rights were sold for ₹3.06 crore. Pavan also played a role in the film. After a number of Kannada films, he made a transition, and directed-wrote the Tamil-Telugu film U Turn (2018), which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His latest film, Dhoomam was released in 2023 and featured Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil.