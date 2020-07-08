When Kapil Sharma Told Deepika That He Was Humiliated By Ranveer At Their Wedding; Watch

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma calls himself one of the huge fans of Deepika Padukone. The Bajirao Mastani actor was last seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, while she was promoting her last release, Chhapaak. Recently, Deepika Padukone's fan account shared an unseen video of Kapil Sharma funnily confronting Deepika about how Ranveer Singh humiliated him at their wedding party. Watch the video here:

In this video shared by a fan account, Kapil Sharma reveals that at Deepika and Ranveer's wedding party, Singh humiliated Kapil by saying, "Deepika le gaya me" (I took her away). To which Deepika Padukone laughed out loud and agreed to his funny allegation. Here, the Finding Fanny actor stunned in a pink polka-dotted outfit and Kapil was spotted in a blue tee clubbed with mehndi coloured jacket. Check out the hilarious video here:

The Kapil Sharma Show's team also celebrated Deepika Padukone's birthday during the episode. The audience and crew members were seen wishing her with an adorable birthday song. Meghna Gulzar was also spotted in this episode. Promoting her film, Deepika Padukone introduced some acid attack survivors on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch the entire episode here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently reached 50 million followers mark on Instagram. The actor was greeted with a number of tribute videos and edits from various fan pages that religiously follow the actor. She reshared some fans' Instagram stories thanking them for the gesture.

A few of these posted videos showcased Deepika Padukone's social media posts. Some of them also marked her various roles in the Hindi film industry so far. In some of these fans' posts, the actor was also wished with personalised handwritten letters.

Image credits: Deepika Padukone's Instagram stories

What's next for Deepika?

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film was based on acid attack survivors. For her next, the actor is currently waiting for the release of Kapil Dev's biopic, '83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports biopic features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife. She is also roped in her Bollywood remake of The Intern.

