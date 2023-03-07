Kapil Sharma, Team Zwigato Visit Golden Temple Ahead Of Film's Release

Kapil Sharma visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of his upcoming film Zwigato's release. The movie co-stars Shahana Goswami and is directed by Nandita Das. It will hit the big screens on March 17 and will present the popular comedian in a new and serious light. Kapil was accompanied by his film's leading lady and the director as they sought blessings at the holy shrine.

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple in Amritsar

Kapil Sharma has been busy with the promotions of Zwigato. He visted the Golden Temple in Amritsar recently. Pictures and videos from the time of his holy visit were shared online. In a clip, Kapil wore a white pathani suit and tied a bandana on his head. Shahana Goswami opted for a parrot green sharara. They soaked in the divine spirit during their temple visit.

Kapil spent some time inside the temple premises and clicked photos at the venue.

This is Kapil's first release since 2017. Both his films Firangi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon did not do good business at the box office.

About Zwigato film

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma plays a food delivery person in the upcoming drama feature Zwigato. Also starring Shahana Goswami, the movie is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy.

Kapil told PTI about how the story resonated with him. "I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot,” he said.