Kapil Sharma's Much-loved Tracks From 'Firangi; 'Tu Jit Jawna', 'Gulbadan' & More

Kapil Sharma is a popular name in India today. He is a famous stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma has also starred in many Bollywood films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Tubelight and Firangi.

Firangi was Kapil Sharma's last movie till date, released in the year 2017. On commercial grounds, the film received a downward-graph at the box office and garnered mixed reviews from critics. The film written and directed by Rajiev Dhingra, stars Kapil Sharma, who is also the producer, alongside Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill.

The period drama flick is the story of a mutiny staged by the villagers against the Britishers. Even though Firangi failed at the box office, the soundtracks of the film did well. Check out Firangi's jukebox.

Oye Firangi

The title track of Firangi is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Written by Dr Devendra Kafir, Jatinder Shah has given his music to the song. Oye Firangi features Kapil Sharma in his character, working for the Britishers.

Sajna Sohne Jiha

Sajna Sohne Jiha has over six million views on YouTube. The romantic number is sung by Jyoti Nooran. Nooran is a Sufi singer. Written by Dr Devendra Kafir, Jatinder Shah has given music to the song.

Sahiba Russ Gayiya

Sahiba Russ Gayiya was the third track released from the Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi. The emotional song is voiced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Sahiba Russ Gayiya is also written by Dr Devendra Kafir. And Jatinder Shah has complemented the song with his music. Sahiba also has a male unplugged number sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali.

Tu Jit Jawna

Tu Jit Jawna is sung by Daler Mehndi. The song was just released by Zee Music. Check out the video.

Gulbadan

This dance number is sung by Mamta Sharma Devender Pal Singh. The song features Kapil Sharma and Maryam Zakaria. Gulbadan is penned by Ashraf Ali & Krishna Bhardwaj.

