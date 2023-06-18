Last Updated:

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Tie The Knot, First Photos As Newlywed Couple Out

After dating each other for six years, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with family members in attendance.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
karan deol

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya gets married (Image: Twitter)


Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are finally married. They tied the knot on Sunday (June 18). Several photos from their wedding ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. 

3 things you need to know

  • Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya have been in a relationship for almost six years. 
  • They got engaged in February.
  • Drisha works in the travel industry in Dubai. 

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya get married 

After dating each other for over six years, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. It took place at Taj Lands' End in Bandra, Mumbai. In the viral photos, the couple can be seen performing wedding rituals. The groom opted for an ivory bandh gala teamed with matching pants. He completed his look with a golden-hued stole and a pagdi (turban). Drisha, on the other hand, sported a red traditional lehenga featuring heavy embroidery. She accessorised her look with an antique necklace, earrings, and maathapatti. Take a look at the photos below. 

Karan Deol wedding

(File photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya from their wedding | Image: Twitter)

Karan Deol wedding

(File photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya from their wedding | Image: Twitter)

Karan Deol wedding

(File photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya from their wedding | Image: Twitter)

Karan Deol wedding

(File photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya from their wedding | Image: Twitter)

Deols break a leg at Karan's baarat 

Earlier today (June 18), the entire Deol family was snapped while preparing for baarat. Karan Deol stepped out of the house and posed happily for the cameras. He rode to the wedding venue on a horse. He was accompanied by his family members including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol among others, who danced at his baarat. While proceeding to the wedding venue, they grooved to dhol beats.

Even the groom stepped down and began dancing on his big day. The Deols are to host a star-studded reception after the ceremony. Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and the Bachchans, among others, are expected to attend the reception. 

First Published:
COMMENT