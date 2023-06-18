Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Tie The Knot, First Photos As Newlywed Couple Out

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are finally married. They tied the knot on Sunday (June 18). Several photos from their wedding ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya have been in a relationship for almost six years.

They got engaged in February.

Drisha works in the travel industry in Dubai.

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya get married

After dating each other for over six years, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. It took place at Taj Lands' End in Bandra, Mumbai. In the viral photos, the couple can be seen performing wedding rituals. The groom opted for an ivory bandh gala teamed with matching pants. He completed his look with a golden-hued stole and a pagdi (turban). Drisha, on the other hand, sported a red traditional lehenga featuring heavy embroidery. She accessorised her look with an antique necklace, earrings, and maathapatti. Take a look at the photos below.

(File photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya from their wedding | Image: Twitter)

Deols break a leg at Karan's baarat

Earlier today (June 18), the entire Deol family was snapped while preparing for baarat. Karan Deol stepped out of the house and posed happily for the cameras. He rode to the wedding venue on a horse. He was accompanied by his family members including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol among others, who danced at his baarat. While proceeding to the wedding venue, they grooved to dhol beats.

#WATCH | Veteran actor Dharmendra dances at his grandson Karan Deol's wedding procession, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/619CC3qmja — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

Even the groom stepped down and began dancing on his big day. The Deols are to host a star-studded reception after the ceremony. Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and the Bachchans, among others, are expected to attend the reception.