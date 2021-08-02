Karan Deol Excited To Work With His 'Dimpy Uncle' Abhay Deol In A New Film

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to collaborate with his uncle, actor Abhay Deol in a film. Karan made his big-screen debut with his father's directorial venture, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in the year 2019. Recently, he has taken to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a selfie picture featuring himself and the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star.

Karan Deol and Abhay Deol to come together for a film!

In the picture, Karan Deol can be seen posing with Abhay Deol for a selfie picture. He can be seen sporting a black coloured t-shirt, while Abhay wore a navy blue t-shirt. The 30-year-old actor and son of BJP MP Sunny Deol flashed a bright smile as he posed for the camera with a peace gesture. As for the caption, he wrote, "Chacha (uncle) @abhaydeol thank you for always having my back! 🤗 You've always been an inspiration for me and working with you is something I'll always cherish. Love You."

Karan concluded, "Super excited for everyone to see what we've been shooting for!" As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the duo's collaboration on a new project. The Dev D star, too was quick to respond, "I will ALWAYS have your back!" Bobby Deol dropped several red hearts. A fan commented, "Very nice", while another one added, "Yess, we really want u to come back" with fire emoticons. A netizen chipped in, "Super your picture", while another one wrote, "Lovely" with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass was a romantic drama. It received mixed reviews and was commercially unsuccessful. According to Pinkvilla, the title of the new project featuring Karan and Abhay is Velley. The film is helmed by Deven Munjal. It is a remake of the Telugu crime comedy-drama titled Brochevarevarura. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actor, Abhay Deol was last seen in a war drama series titled 1962: The War in the Hills. The web series was featured on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: KARAN DEOL/ ABHAY DEOL'S INSTAGRAM

