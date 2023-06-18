Karan Deol's First Photo As Groom Out; Sunny-Abhay Deol, Dharmendra Dance At Barat

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. First pictures of the actor as groom surfaced online. Karan could be seen in an ivory sherwani and matching pagdi for his wedding day.

Family members, including grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol were also snapped with the groom at his barat. The Deol family partook in the festivities and even danced, with Karan riding on the back of the horse.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya are tying the knot in Mumbai after dating for several years.

The couple has been dating for the past 6 years. They got engaged earlier this year.

Drisha is the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Deols arrive with band, baaja, barat

Karan Deol’s baraat saw the entire Deol family dancing their heart out. Sunny, father of the grrom, was seen in green-and-white sherwani with a pagdi. Dharmendra wore a brown suit. Abhay, on the other hand, looked dapper in an ivory bandhgala. The Deol clan was seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of the dhol.

(Karan Deol rides on the back of the horse at his wedding | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Guests at Karan Deol's barat | Image:Varinder Chawla)

(Karan Deol dances at his barat in an ivory sherwani and pagdi | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Abhay Deol attends his nephew Karan Deol's wedding | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Sunny Deol at his son's wedding | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Glimpses from Karan Deol's barat in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Dharmendra dances at the barat

Dharmendra also danced at the wedding in his signature style. He was accompanied by his son Bobby Deol. The Animal actor wore a powder blue sherwani. Mewnwhile, Karan and Drisha's pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.