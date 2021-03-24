Karan Kapadia Undergoes Knee Surgery, Says Long-term Injury Can Help 'introspect & Learn'

Actor and directed Karan Kapadia recently underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the hospital bed while giving a brief about the condition that has caused him a 'mental stand point' than the physical pain. Through his post, Karan also revealed about prepping for something special, but now in the wake of his surgery, it seems that things have to take a back seat.

Karan Kapadia shares update knee surgery

The actor explained that his surgery helped him to introspect certain things in life and also helped him to reassess things and 'learn a lot about' himself. While sharing details about his knee injury, Karan wrote, "So last month I tore my left ACL, which makes it both knees after having torn my right in 2012. Anybody who has suffered this injury or any serious one knows that it’s so much more difficult from a mental standpoint than it is from a physical one. Was busting my a** prepping for something special but now it’s time to reassess. Long-term injuries can really help you introspect and learn a lot about yourself." READ | Karan Kapadia shares a picture with Robert Pattinson; calls him 'my boy vengeance'

At last, the 27-year-old- star thanked all his fans and well-wishers who prayed for his recovery. Apart from this, he even thanked the doctors who took extra care. "A big thank you to all you guys for all your messages and concern and an even bigger one to my aunt and the rest of my family for being so amazing. Also a special shout out to Dr. Anant Joshi for fixing both my knees. Thank you so much, sir. My surgery went well and I will be back even stronger," he concluded.



Karan Kapadia who is apparently veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's nephew entered Bollywood in 2019 with the film Blank that also featured Sunny Deol. He was also seen in a special appearance in Durgamati that starred Bhumi Pednekar in a key role. Other than this, Karan also donned the cap of a director after he recently helmed a song Radha featuring singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali. The song got released on Dhvani's birthday on March 22.

(Image credit: Instagram)