Karan Malhotra Reacts To Shamshera's Comparison With KGF, GoT: 'Hopefully When Audience..'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next period drama Shamshera where he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The film directed by Kala Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles. After the trailer launch of the film, it received several reactions from fans all across.

While some hailed Ranbir's physical transformation, other netizens pointed out the resemblance of the trailer with pan India film KGF and Hollywood's critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones. Shamshera is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by the titular character fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Karan Malhotra reacts to Shamshera's comparison with KGF & GoT

Ranbir in the film will be seen playing a double role of Shamshera and his son, Balli with Dutt playing Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to reign in the tribe. During a recent press conference about the film in the National Capital, director Malhotra addressed the comparison and requested the people to watch the film before holding any opinions.

While mentioning how watching the film will give a better clear perspective, the director said, "Game of Thrones se comparison karna achi baat hain aur KGF, wo bhi chalega. Compare bhi tab kijiye jab dekh li ho picture. I think that way you’ll get a clearer perspective and be the best judge. Hopefully, when they watch the film, they enjoy it and not cast the shadow of any other project on Shamshera."

Ranbir who played Sanjay Dutt in his biopic, Sanju is extremely delighted to have shared the screen space with him. The soon-to-be-father who revealed being obsessed with the star since childhood called Dutt "the Thanos of India" during the press conference. The remark was in reference to the famous Marvel Comics supervillain. The actor further said he had to work hard on his body to be on par with the veteran's larger-than-life screen persona. The Yash Raj Films production, Shamshera, apart from the names mentioned above, also stars prolific stars, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Twitter/YashCentral/Instagram/GameofThrones/ANI