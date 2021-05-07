Karan Singh Grover's Workout Video Gets Wife Bipasha Basu's Attention; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover, who is an avid social media user, recently posted a fitness video on Instagram. The actor's video soon caught the attention of his wife Bipasha Basu who left a comment on his post. The Dill Mill Gayye actor chose to opt for a simple hashtag, with Papa Roach's Born For Greatness playing in the background.

Karan Singh Grover's workout video

Karan Singh Grover often shares pictures and videos of his workout regime with his fans and followers on Instagram. In his most recent post, the actor was seen lifting weights as he worked out. The actor appeared to be shirtless in the video giving fans a glimpse of his toned body. Karan used the hashtag #bornforgreatness as he shared the video. The actor's wife Bipasha Basu reacted to his post and left fire emojis in the comment section.

Fans react to Karan Singh Grover's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Karan's post and filled the comment section. Most of the fans loved the actor's hashtag. One fan wrote that the actor was truly born for greatness. Another fan left a comment and wrote that the actor was born to inspire them. One fan gushed over the actor's good looks and wrote that the actor was a perfect contradiction between hot and cute. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover often indulge in social media PDA. They are seen sharing pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media handles. Back in January, the actor had penned a lengthy note for his wife Bipasha Basu for her birthday. He had shared pictures of the actress and had written, "Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year. Wish you a very very very happy birthday my baby girl! @bipashabasu

Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!".

