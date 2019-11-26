Kareena Kapoor And Sharmila Tagore's Saas-bahu Love Inspires Fans

Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. They both fell in love with each other during the filming of their movie Tashan. Many believe that since then, Kareena has only shown how much she respects Saif’s mother, who is considered a Bollywood veteran, but she also reportedly shares an incredible relationship with her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. Here are a few of the best saas-bahu moments of the family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan twinning with Sharmila Tagore

The Bebo of Bollywood and Sharmila Tagore have worked in a popular soap advertisement together. The duo shared the screen space for the first time alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena and Sharmila wore a sparkling gold ensemble and were twinning with panache on screen. This advertisement created a lot of buzz among fans of Kareena, Saif and Sharmila.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's journey from Bollywood to Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor Khan's vacation with mother-in-law

The Jab We Met star went on a vacation with Sharmila Tagore in the Maldives. The actor said in an interview once that she is treated like a daughter of the Pataudi family and Sharmila Ji is always supportive. This shows how comfortable their relationship is.

Kareena wore Sharmila Tagore's wedding dress

It is said that the wedding day is the biggest day for a bride. Every bride wants to look the best and so did Kareena. Saif Ali Khan's begum was doubtful when she was asked to wear the family ghagra as per the tradition. Later, when Kareena understood the ritual she immediately said yes and wore it for her wedding.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor: Five movies she should have probably not signed

Sharmila praises daughter-in-law

Whenever Sharmila Tagore is asked about Kareena, fans only hear praises. The veteran actor never forgets how Kareena Kapoor was always there in their good and bad times. Shamila Tagore once said that she finds Kareena calm and quiet which makes it quite easy to be with her.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's most controversial feuds with co-actors

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's workout session wows the internet. Watch video here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.